Can’t Dismiss Rape Survivor’s Testimony Simply Due to Lack of Medical Evidence: Mumbai Court

The court said that a survivor, already traumatized by the assault, shouldn’t suffer further just because she wasn’t examined by a doctor.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 13, 2022
Image Credits: Free Press Journal
