Non‑Penetrative Sexual Acts Without Consent Also Count as Rape, Kerala HC Rules

If an act provides sexual gratification similar to that of penetrative sex, it will be termed as ‘rape’ under the Indian Penal Code, the bench said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 5, 2021
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

