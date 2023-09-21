share
The Swdl
Forced Cremation of Dalit Rape Victim in Delhi Highlights Pattern of State’s Complicity in Caste‑Based Crimes

“The family was intimidated by the police… the police repeatedly questioned and harassed them,” a resident said in a report.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 4, 2021
forced-cremations-min.jpg
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

