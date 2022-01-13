share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Urban Villages of India Are Being Erased by Development. How Can We Preserve Their Histories?

Stories from those at the periphery of cities are at risk of disappearing forever, if not recorded and archived for posterity.

written by
Ekta Chauhan
published
Jan 13, 2022
cities_editorial_1.jpg
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsdevelopment
AuthorEkta Chauhan

Ekta Chauhan is pursuing her Ph.D. in heritage studies. She works on the themes of heritage, communities, and urban development. She runs the project Dilli ki Khirki, in partnership with The Citizens’ Archive of India, to record the personal histories of residents of Khirki Village, New Delhi. She can be found on Twitter @ektac2993.

Related