The MTP Bill Would Put Doctor Panels in Charge of Approving Late‑Stage Abortion; It’s Unfeasible and Unnecessary.

Abortion should be available to pregnant people at will.

Dipika Jain & Kavya Kartik
Feb 1, 2021
MTP Bill 2020
Image Credit: iStock
BodiesHealthabortion
AuthorDipika Jain & Kavya Kartik

Dipika Jain is a professor of law, vice dean (Research), and the director of the Centre for Justice, Law and Society at Jindal Global Law School, India. Her teaching and research fall at the intersection of law and marginalization. She writes on gender and sexuality, postcolonial feminism, public health law, transgender law, minor jurisprudence, critical legal theory, constitution and social movements, reproductive justice, legal education, critical pedagogies, and empirical legal studies. Kavya Kartik is the assistant director of the Centre for Justice, Law and Society at Jindal Global Law School, India. She earned her B.Sc degree in physics from the University of Texas at Arlington and her LL.B from Jindal Global Law School in 2018. Her research interests include feminist theories, gender and sexuality, reproductive justice, and critical legal studies.

