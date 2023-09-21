share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Breast Implants May Be Associated With Risk of Skin Cancer, Warns U.S. Body

The research shows how cosmetic procedures and beauty can be at a crossroads with public health concerns.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 27, 2022
breast implants cancer
Image credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbeauty
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related