share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tens of Thousands of Women Are Complaining of Breast Implant Illness Globally

“The tiredness was like I had run a marathon and dug a million trenches, but I hadn’t done anything.”

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jul 30, 2019
breast implant illness
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbreast cancer
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related