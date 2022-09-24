share
The Swdl
40 Studies Found Presence of Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Umbilical Cord Blood

The studies collectively looked at 30,000 samples of umbilical cord blood. All of them were found to contain toxic PFAS.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Sep 26, 2022
forever chemicals in umbilical cord
Image credit: Istock
