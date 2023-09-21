share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Anti‑Aging Industry Is Coming For Your Hands

Maybe don’t inject your hands just to get that Insta-perfect engagement photo?

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 6, 2019
hand rejuvenation
Image courtesy of PacificCoastNews.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthaging
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related