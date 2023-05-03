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More Than Half of Women Surveyed Say Their Gynacs Haven’t Mentioned Breast Exams

A big problem in the country with the most breast cancer deaths in the world.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 10, 2018
reproductive health care in india
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BodiesHealthCheck Up
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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