share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Lust Stories’ Captures Some Realities of Indian Women’s Sexuality

But misses the complex inner monologues that complete the picture.

written by
Akhila Vijaykumar
published
Jun 25, 2018
netflix lust stories
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorAkhila Vijaykumar

Akhila Vijaykumar is a writer with experience across advertising and journalism. Occasionally, the crossover does make her demand truth from soap and try to cajole quotes into starbursts, but no harm no foul. She loves books by Terry Pratchett, dogs and pizza, often at the same time.

Related