The Swdl
Pay Cuts, No Plan to Restart Play — Women’s Football Faces Pandemic Setback

Women’s football faces an “existential threat” amid Covid19, warns Fifpro, a global union of football players, in a new report.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 16, 2020
women's football in Covid19 pandemic
Image Credit: Getty/Canadian Soccer association
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor.

