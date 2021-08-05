share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Being in Love Doesn’t Imply Sexual Consent: Kerala HC

The court ruled in the case of a man convicted for non-consensual sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl he was in a relationship with.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 22, 2021
Kerala hc consent
Image credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeconsent
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related