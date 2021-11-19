share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tamil Brahmin Group ‘Shops’ for Brides in North India Due To Local ‘Shortage’

The insistence on marrying only fellow Brahmin women, irrespective of the region, shows how caste endogamy still thrives.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 19, 2021
caste endogamy eligible brahmin brides
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For the Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitymarriage
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related