The Swdl
Bangladesh No Longer Requires Brides to Declare If They’re Virgins on Muslim Marriage Licenses

Both men and women now have to identify between “unmarried”, “widowed” or “divorced” in the form.

Pallavi Prasad
Aug 27, 2019
Bangladesh To Remove The Word 'Virgin' From Muslim Marriage Deed
SocietyBetter Late Than NeverGender Discrimination
