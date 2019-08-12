share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indonesia to Shift Its Capital as Polluted, Crowded Jakarta Sinks Into Sea

The Indonesian government plans to move its base to forest-rich Borneo, home of the orangutans.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 27, 2019
Indonesia move capital from Jakarta
Image Credit: Josh Haner
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyclimate changeEnvironment
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related