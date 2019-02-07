share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Maharashtra to Outlaw Virginity Testing

Women will no longer be subjected to sexually violent test before marriage, minister said.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 7, 2019
Virginity testing in India
Image courtesy of Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeGender Discrimination
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related