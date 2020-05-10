share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Australian TV Show ‘Neighbours’ Resumes Filming, But With No Kiss, Touch

The cast and crew have to stand five feet apart, and actors cannot hold hands, hug, kiss or enact brawls.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 13, 2020
social distancing tv show
Image Credit: Ray Messner/Fremantle Australia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related