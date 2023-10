Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

With the Boys Locker Room incident, the discussion has been about raising boys right, to be ‘good’ men. But how does society define a ‘good’ man who has committed bad acts? The team discusses, on this week’s #RespectfullyDisagree.