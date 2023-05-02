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Anti‑Capitalism Is Cool. When Will It Be Revolutionary Again?

Railing against capitalism is a current intellectual aesthetic — and its mainstreaming takes away from what it actually means to be anti-capitalist.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 3, 2022
online anti-capitalism
Image Credits: Banksy/Getty/A For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecapitalism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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