share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Risk of Breast Cancer Is Lower in Early Risers

Breast cancer risk may be associated with a genetic trait that determines how our inner clocks tick.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jul 17, 2019
risk of breast cancer
Image Credit: Manrepeller
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbreast cancer
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related