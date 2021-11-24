share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Almost 1 in 4 Patients Faced Discrimination Due to Caste, Religion: Oxfam Survey

35% of women also underwent physical tests by male doctors without another female in the room, violating the Charter of Patients’ Rights.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 24, 2021
caste discrimination in healthcare
Image Credit: Doctorsindia.org
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related