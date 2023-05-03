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Children from Scheduled Castes, Tribes More Likely to Die Before Age 5

It’s a stark reminder that India’s recent gains in children’s health have not been enjoyed equally.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 10, 2019
caste inequality in health care
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AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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