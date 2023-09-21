share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Casteism Linked to Stunted Growth in Indian Children, Research Shows

Caste considerations are essential to understanding the problem of chronic malnourishment in India, findings show.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 30, 2021
how casteism affects children's health
Image Credit: UNICEF
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthCasteism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related