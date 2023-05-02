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All You Need To Know About Psoriasis

The autoimmune condition triggers rapid buildup of skin cells — causing red patches across the body.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 21, 2021
psoriasis autoimmune condition
Image Credit: Adobe Stock
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BodiesHealthskin health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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