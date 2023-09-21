share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need To Know About Alopecia

The condition develops when the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in permanent hair loss.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 21, 2021
what causes alopecia
Image Credit: Skinhairsurgery.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthautoimmune disorders
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related