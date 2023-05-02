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Vaccinate Pregnant Women, New Mothers To Address Rising Covid19 Cases: ICMR

India has not yet begun vaccination of pregnant women due to a lack of clinical trial data.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 17, 2021
can pregnant women get Covid19 vaccine
Image Credit: Istock
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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