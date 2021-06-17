share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Covaxin Does Not Contain Calf Serum, Health Ministry Says Amid Rumors

Calf serum is used during early production of the vaccine, but the final dose does not contain it, according to the government’s RTI response.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 17, 2021
covaxin health ministry
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovaxin
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related