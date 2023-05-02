share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Sensitive to Bitter Taste May Be Slightly More Immune to Covid19, Research Suggests

‘Supertasters’ have a specific gene that is associated with a better immune response against pathogens.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 18, 2021
covid19 immunity bitter taste
Image credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related