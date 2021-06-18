share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People Sensitive to Bitter Taste May Be Slightly More Immune to Covid19, Research Suggests

‘Supertasters’ have a specific gene that is associated with a better immune response against pathogens.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 18, 2021
covid19 immunity bitter taste
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related