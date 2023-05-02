share
The Swdl
AI Analysis of 700 Bollywood Films Finds Many Societal Biases Have Changed, But Fairness Still Signals Beauty

“We can … see the progress over the last 70 years as these biases have been reduced.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Mar 2, 2021
is bollywood obsessed with fair skin
Image Credit: Rajshri Productions
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

