share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only 1 of 7 Seats Is Filled in India’s National Minorities Commission

“Its working has not been paralyzed in any way,” says the Union Minister for Minority Affairs.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 1, 2021
which minorities are covered in india's minorities commission
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsminority
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related