share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Afghan Mothers Will Gain the Right to Have Their Names Appear on Their Children’s National ID Papers

This small victory can pave the way for Afghan women to be able to assert their guardianship over their children, which for all intents and purposes has solely resided with the father.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 3, 2020
Afghan women #whereismyname?
Image credit: AFE/ Aref Karimi
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechild care
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related