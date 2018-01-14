share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We’ve Overused the Word ‘Abuse.’ Here’s Why It’s Hurting the Fight For Gender Equality.

We can replace the word with more nuanced, accurate, and sensitive descriptions of harm that further normalize a person’s right to be upset over that harm.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 27, 2020
what is abuse
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechild sexual abuse
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related