share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pakistan Blocks Five Dating Apps for “Immoral, Indecent” Content

The apps were blocked under a new set of rules meant to regulate online content that impacts the “decency and morality” of citizens.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 2, 2020
Pakistan's Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsdating
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related