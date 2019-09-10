share
The Swdl
Why Advocates Favor Decriminalization, Not Legalization, of Sex Work

With decriminalization, sex work is just another job; with legalization, it’s a job regulated by the state.

Rajvi Desai
Sep 11, 2019
legalization of sex work
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

