share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Revision to Anti‑Trafficking Bill Doesn’t Account for Consensual Sex Work

There is a difference between consensual sex work and human trafficking – a nuance the bill ignores.

written by
Rishika Pardikar
published
Oct 29, 2018
sex trafficking bill lok sabha
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeOne Step Forward
AuthorRishika Pardikar

Rishika Pardikar is a freelance journalist from Bangalore, India.

Related