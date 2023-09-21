share
The Swdl
Administration Tears Down Seven‑Foot Tall Caste Wall in Tamil Nadu Following Dalit Villagers’ Demands

The practice of erecting discriminatory caste walls works as a way to socially segregate people and is a common occurrence in Tamil Nadu.

Amlan Sarkar
Oct 5, 2022
Tamil Nadu Caste Wall
Image Credit: Istock
