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A History of the Handbag From a Practical Necessity to Creative Canvas

The handbag has always straddled the line between function and beauty. Its history shows how the two came together, making it a symbol of its wearer.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 9, 2021
handbag
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturefashion
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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