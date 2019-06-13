share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Love Letter to Pre‑Loved, Budget‑Friendly Fashion

Sometimes, the most sustainable fashion comes straight from your mother’s closet.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 18, 2019
sustainable fashion
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyfashion
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related