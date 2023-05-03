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A Love Letter to Pre‑Loved, Budget‑Friendly Fashion

Sometimes, the most sustainable fashion comes straight from your mother’s closet.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 18, 2019
sustainable fashion
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Societyfashion
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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