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The Buzz Cut: CEO Doesn’t Believe in Asking For Pay Raises, Employees Everywhere Stunned

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 9, 2021
Indra Nooyi pay raises
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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