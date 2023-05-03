share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Well‑Preserved Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found in Melting Siberian Permafrost

So far, scientists have retrieved part of its skull, several ribs, and foreleg bones — including some with soft tissue still attached.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 31, 2020
woolly mammoth siberia permafrost
Image Credit: yanao.ru
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related