The Swdl
Russia Declares State of Emergency As Melting Permafrost Causes Massive Arctic Circle Oil Spill

The pillars supporting the fuel tank collapsed because the permafrost on which they were built melted due to global warming.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 4, 2020
oil spill russia
Image Credit: The Sun
Tags
FutureEnvironmentArctic Circle
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

