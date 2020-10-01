share
The Swdl
40% Of World’s Plant Species Are At Risk Of Extinction, Say Scientists

Billions of people rely on herbal medicines as their primary source of healthcare, and 723 plants species used as treatments are currently under threat.

Devrupa Rakshit
Oct 1, 2020
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

