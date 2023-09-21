share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Covid19 Studies Are Not Taking Sex Into Consideration, And It Could Put Women At Risk

“Women are not just small men,” one researcher said.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 29, 2020
covid trials for women
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencecovid19
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related