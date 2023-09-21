share
AYUSH Disciplines Have Value in the Context of Covid19, Despite Unscientific Claims Like Patanjali’s

AYUSH’s own guidelines clearly emphasize focusing on preventative care — they are meant to accompany standard Covid19 care, not replace it.

Ranju Anthony
Jul 31, 2020
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/AP
