share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Secondhand Smoke Is Harmful In the Long and Short Term

Passive smoking for just 20 minutes can increase risk of heart attack.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 1, 2020
secondhand smoke
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthsmoking
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related