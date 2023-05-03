share
The Swdl
We May Soon Have A Blood Test That Can Detect Alzheimer’s Years Before Symptoms Appear

This blood test would make it possible to test people with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s years before they ever show any symptoms.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 29, 2020
Image Credit: Rawpixel
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

