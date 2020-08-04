share
The Swdl
Globally, 212 Environmental Activists Were Killed in 2019: Report

Activists were targeted for defending their land and environment, with Colombia and the Philippines documenting the most murders — 64 and 43, respectively.

Rajvi Desai
Aug 4, 2020
environmental activist murders
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/clipartkey
