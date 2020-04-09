share
The Swdl
X Just Suspended the Account of a Doctor Battling Pseudoscience

A defamation suit by Himalaya Wellness Company against hepatologist Dr. Abby Philips prompted the suspension of his X account.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 29, 2023
ayurveda medicine
Image credit: IStock
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

