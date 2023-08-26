share
Period Food Cravings Really Exist and Have a Scientific Basis, Study Shows

The study found a link between insulin sensitivity in the brain and the menstrual cycle, explaining what could be driving these cravings.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 22, 2023
period cravings are real
Image Credit: iStock
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

